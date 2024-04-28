Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.48.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

