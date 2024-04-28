Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NFLX opened at $561.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $604.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.