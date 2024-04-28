NeueHealth (NEUE) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeueHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeueHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1121 2568 98 2.69

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.93%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 15.39%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 9.41

This table compares NeueHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeueHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors -0.17% -1.92% -0.07%

Summary

NeueHealth rivals beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

