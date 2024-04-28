New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Plans Dividend of $0.52

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

