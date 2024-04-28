NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.23.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
