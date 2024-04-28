NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NLOK opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.
About NortonLifeLock
