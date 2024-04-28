Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.86. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1,092,286 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
