Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.86. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1,092,286 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

