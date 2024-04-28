NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $8,175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,647.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,741.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,982.80. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in NVR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

