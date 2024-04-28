ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April comprises about 1.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.6% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAPR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.61. 21,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,544. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

