ODonnell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 807 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.56. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

