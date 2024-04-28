ODonnell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 3.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $388.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

