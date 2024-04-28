Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.16 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Orchid has a total market cap of $104.15 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,741.30 or 1.00000759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10854336 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,485,245.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.