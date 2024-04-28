Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Holdings Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.15% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.