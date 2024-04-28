OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.070- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $102.02 and a 12 month high of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

