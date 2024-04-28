Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Up 0%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.