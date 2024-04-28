Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Shares Up 15.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 22,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 55,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
