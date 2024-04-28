Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEBO. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,994,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.