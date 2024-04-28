Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $167.63

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.63 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.94). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.08), with a volume of 25,582 shares.

Personal Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.57. The company has a market capitalization of £52.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,292.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Personal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Personal Group

In other news, insider Sarah Mace sold 3,410 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.95), for a total value of £5,387.80 ($6,654.89). 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

