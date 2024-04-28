Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Update

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.8 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PHLLF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.
About Petershill Partners
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.