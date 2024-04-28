Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,872. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $202.76. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.73.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total value of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at $29,883,615.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.