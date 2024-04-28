Piper Sandler Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of GM opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

