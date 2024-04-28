PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 66,890 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,890 shares during the period. Community West Bancshares accounts for 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.31% of Community West Bancshares worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

