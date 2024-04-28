Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.
Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
