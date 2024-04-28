Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

View Our Latest Report on PAA

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.