Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Head-To-Head Review

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73% Teladoc Health -8.90% -10.11% -5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pono Capital Two and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 10 6 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Teladoc Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.60 billion 0.85 -$220.37 million ($1.41) -9.23

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Risk and Volatility

Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pono Capital Two

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.