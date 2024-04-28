Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

