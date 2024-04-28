PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $87,400.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $336,833.68.

On Thursday, April 18th, Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $157,035.20.

PNRG stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

