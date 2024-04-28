Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,291,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $95.88. 1,419,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

