Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 139,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

