Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,646 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.