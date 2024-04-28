Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.79 and its 200-day moving average is $417.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

