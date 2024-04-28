Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FDVV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 234,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,887. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

