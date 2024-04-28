Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. 2,255,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.45 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

