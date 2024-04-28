PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.6653 dividend. This is a boost from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

