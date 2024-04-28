PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Outperform by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.73.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.9% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.