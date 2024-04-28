QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $187,675.03

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $187,675.03 and approximately $129.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159146 USD and is up 33.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

