Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $467.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.56. The company has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

