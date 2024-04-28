Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.