Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

