Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $251.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.