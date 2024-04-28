Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

