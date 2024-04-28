Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $733.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.67. The company has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $380.77 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

