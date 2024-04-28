Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

