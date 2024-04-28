Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,344.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

