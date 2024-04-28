Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

