Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Radius Recycling stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $500.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

