RBB Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

RBB opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.96. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 519,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,591.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB Bancorp

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.