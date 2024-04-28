Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $8.85 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

