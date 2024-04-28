Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 148,509 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.