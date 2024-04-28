Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 169,595 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

