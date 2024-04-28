Reliance (NYSE:RS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70 to $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. Reliance also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

Reliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Reliance stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. Reliance has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.16 and a 200 day moving average of $291.60.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $362.33.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

